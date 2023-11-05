World Javelin Championships: Azerbaijan Wins Over Turkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The World Equestrian Championship dedicated to the 100th
anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev has started under the
organisation of the Equestrian Federation of the Republic of
Azerbaijan (WFLA), Azernews reports.
to recall, 3 games were held on the first day of the competition
organised at Bina Equestrian Complex.
The teams of Azerbaijan and Turkiye met in the opening match.
The match ended with the victory of our national team with the
score 7:1. In other games of the day Morocco defeated Kazakhstan
with the score 3:1, and Uzbekistan defeated Poland with the score
4:3.
Three more matches will take place on 6 November. Azerbaijan
will face Kazakhstan, Morocco will face Poland, and Uzbekistan will
face Turkey.
The World Cup will conclude with the 3rd place game and the
final match on 8 November.
