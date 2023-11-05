               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
World Javelin Championships: Azerbaijan Wins Over Turkiye


11/5/2023 3:10:18 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The World Equestrian Championship dedicated to the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev has started under the organisation of the Equestrian Federation of the Republic of Azerbaijan (WFLA), Azernews reports.

to recall, 3 games were held on the first day of the competition organised at Bina Equestrian Complex.

The teams of Azerbaijan and Turkiye met in the opening match. The match ended with the victory of our national team with the score 7:1. In other games of the day Morocco defeated Kazakhstan with the score 3:1, and Uzbekistan defeated Poland with the score 4:3.

Three more matches will take place on 6 November. Azerbaijan will face Kazakhstan, Morocco will face Poland, and Uzbekistan will face Turkey.

The World Cup will conclude with the 3rd place game and the final match on 8 November.

