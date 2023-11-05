               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Man Killed As Russians Shell Community In Dnipropetrovsk Region


11/5/2023 3:09:54 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On November 5, a man was killed in a Russian shelling of Marhanets community in Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the regional military administration, said this in a Facebook post , Ukrinform reports.

"This time the shells were fired at Marhanets community. A man who was just riding a bicycle on his errands was killed," the report says.

As reported by Ukrinform, two men were injured in a Russian shelling of Myrove community in Dnipropetrovsk region.

Illustrative photo

