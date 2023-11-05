Tavria Sector: Enemy Lost 413 Personnel, 12 Vehicles In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Defense Forces of Ukraine have eliminated 413 Russian occupiers and destroyed 12 units of enemy military equipment in the Tavria sector over the past day.

General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops, said this in a Telegram post , Ukrinform reports.

"In the Tavria direction, the enemy launched eight airstrikes, 56 drone strikes, conducted 42 combat engagements and launched 826 artillery strikes. Our soldiers are firmly holding the defense in the Avdiivka direction. The enemy's offensive actions in the areas of Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Opytne, and Pervomaiske were unsuccessful. Missile and artillery units from the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops completed 1,039 fire missions. The enemy's total losses reached 413 people. One occupier surrendered," said Tarnavskyi.

It is noted that 12 units of enemy military equipment were also destroyed, including 1 tank, 4 IFVs, 2 artillery systems, 3 UAVs, 2 vehicles and 3 ammunition depots.

According to Tarnavskyi, the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction continues.

As Ukrinform reported, from February 24, 2022 to November 5, 2023, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 305,090 Russian invaders, including 990 occupiers in the past day alone.