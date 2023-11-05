Ukrainian Forces Intercept Enemy Missile Over Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian missile over Kryvyi Rih district in Dnipropetrovsk region.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"In Kryvyi Rih district, soldiers of the Air Command East destroyed an enemy missile. Excellent work. Thank you for the protection!" the post reads.

Man killed as Russians shell community inregion

As Ukrinform reported, on November 4, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down three Russian missiles over Dnipropetrovsk region.

Illustrative photo