Ukraine Considers Shifts In Strategy To Strike Russia Unexpectedly Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has rejected the suggestion that there is a stalemate on the battlefield, noting that Ukraine considers shifts in its strategy to strike Russia unexpectedly.

The relevant statement was made by the Head of State in an interview with NBC News 'Meet Press', an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“They [Russia – Ed.] thought they would checkmate us, but this didn't happen,” Zelensky said.

This way the President of Ukraine rejected the recent assumptions that the war had allegedly stalemated after 20 months of fierce battles.

“I don't think that this is a stalemate,” Zelensky mentioned, reiterating the call for more arms supplies from the United States.

The Head of State admitted that Ukraine's progress is rather slow, and people are getting tired as the conflict continues. But, Zelensky emphasized that Ukrainian warriors are much better motivated than Russian occupiers who came to Ukraine.

“Our military are coming up with different plans, with different operations in order to move forward faster and to strike the Russian Federation unexpectedly,” Zelensky stressed.

A reminder that Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi earlier told The Economist that Ukraine had stopped a much stronger enemy, but now the war is moving to a new stage.