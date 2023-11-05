Ukraine's Air Force Warns Of Several Waves Of Shahed Drones Launched From Occupied Crimea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the evening of November 5, 2023, Russia launched several waves of Shahed-type loitering munitions towards Ukraine from the temporarily occupied Crimea.

The relevant statement was made by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Several waves of enemy Shahed-type combat drones were launched from Chauda Cape (Crimea),” the report states.

The military called on Ukrainians to monitor further reports and not to ignore air raid sirens.

A reminder that, on November 3, 2023, the fragments of the downed Russian drone caused a fire in a dormitory in the Ivano-Frankivsk region.