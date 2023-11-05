Russian Ammo Depots Ablaze In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the settlement of Sedovo, Novooazovsk district, Donetsk region, Russian ammunition depots are on fire following explosions.
That's according to Petro Andriushchenko , an advisor to the Mariupol mayor in exile, Ukrinform reports.
Andriushchenko says the settlement has been practically turned into an ammunition depot and a hub for the invaders' military hardware. Read also:
"It will keep detonating until next morning, that's for sure. Reports coming from the ground say only a third of the facility has been destroyed but nothing can be saved there anyway," the mayor's adviser wrote on Telegram.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, a series of massive explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia region, Sunday afternoon.
