Russian Ammo Depots Ablaze In Donetsk Region

In the settlement of Sedovo, Novooazovsk district, Donetsk region, Russian ammunition depots are on fire following explosions.

That's according to Petro Andriushchenko , an advisor to the Mariupol mayor in exile, Ukrinform reports.

Andriushchenko says the settlement has been practically turned into an ammunition depot and a hub for the invaders' military hardware.

"It will keep detonating until next morning, that's for sure. Reports coming from the ground say only a third of the facility has been destroyed but nothing can be saved there anyway," the mayor's adviser wrote on Telegram.

