Azerbaijani FM Leaves For Visit To Romania

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. On November 5,
the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Jeyhun Bayramov left for an official visit to Romania, The Ministry
of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend .
High-level meetings of Minister Jeyhun Bayramov with the
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania and other officials are
planned within the framework of the visit.
