Azerbaijani FM Leaves For Visit To Romania


11/5/2023 3:09:36 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. On November 5, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov left for an official visit to Romania, The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend .

High-level meetings of Minister Jeyhun Bayramov with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania and other officials are planned within the framework of the visit.

