Elections Of Heads Of Districts And Cities Of Regional Significance Ends In Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. Voting in the
elections of leaders (akims) of districts and cities of regional
significance has ended in Kazakhstan, Trend reports.
According to the information, voting ended at 20:00 local
time.
In accordance with time zone boundaries, polling stations in
Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions
closed at 21:00 Astana time
In total, 1,491 district and city polling stations operated
during the elections. 1,062,327 citizens were included in the voter
lists.
Elections of heads of districts and cities of regional
significance took place in pilot mode.
