The Lodhi, New Delhi Unveils An Exclusive World Cup 2023 Menu Celebrating Iconic Cricketing Moments

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) November, New Delhi - The Lodhi, renowned for its exceptional hospitality and gastronomic innovation, is delighted to present an unparalleled culinary experience that pays tribute to the most iconic moments in cricket history. Introducing the specially curated World Cup 2023 menu, where each dish is meticulously crafted to encapsulate the significance of historic cricketing events.



At The Lodhi, guests can relive legendary cricket moments through a specially curated menu, with each dish paying homage to historic cricket events. The menu features Herschelle Gibbs' Six Sensational Boundaries with Asparagus Avocado Sushi and Dragon Uramaki Roll, inspired by Ben Stokes' Deflection Shattering Kiwi Dreams. It celebrates Yuvraj Singh's All-Round Brilliance with the Potato Chili Slider and the Lamb Souvlaki Slider, and offers Lasith Malinga's Four Consecutive Wickets with Dim Sum. Guests can savour Kheer Kodom Rasgulla inspired by Adam Gilchrist, enjoy Chetan Sharma's historic hat-trick with Kathi Rolls, and invigorate their palates with Kapil Dev's 'devil-may-care' attitude, accompanied by a Shaken, Not Stirred Martini or Tequila Shot.



For a spicy twist, there's the fiery clash between Aamer Sohail and Venkatesh Prasad, featuring Lucknowi Tawa Chaap and Tawa Paneer Masala. The menu also commemorates the epic showdown between India and Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, with a selection of Veg and Chicken Burgers. Notably, the prices correspond to the years when these remarkable cricket moments occurred.



At The Lodhi, guests have the opportunity to enhance their dining experience with a generous 23% discount on all items from the special menu. Furthermore, for those who wish to combine their love for cricket with a delectable culinary experience, the Silver Lounge at The Lodhi is the perfect place to be. Here, they can enjoy live match screenings of the ICC World Cup 2023 while savouring these exquisite dishes. It's an ideal setting for anyone looking to experience the perfect fusion of cricket and cuisine.





About The Lodhi, New Delhi



An urban oasis centrally located in New Delhi, The Lodhi is spread across nearly seven acres on Lodi Road near the Lodi Gardens, an extensive parkland with historic tombs dating back to the 15th century. A member of The Leading Hotels of The World, The Lodhi has been recognized as the Best Luxury Hotel in the Country in Travel+Leisure India's Best Awards 2022, 2021, and 2020 and voted amongst India's Top Hotels in the Condé Nast Traveler US Readers' Choice Awards 2022, 2021, 2019, 2018, and 2017. The hotel offers some of the largest rooms and suites in the city with most categories featuring their own private plunge pool and expansive balconies with panoramic views. The hotel's dining scene is considered amongst the finest in the city, offering eclectic options ranging from local specialties to international delicacies, which includes the renowned 'Indian Accent'. These restaurants and lounges are a popular social epicentre for residents and guests alike, providing the perfect setting for special occasions and meetings. Additionally, The Lodhi offers a world-class spa with an exclusive Hammam, a stylist-curated salon, a state-of-the-art gym, a 50-meter lap pool, three tennis courts, and two squash courts, with personal fitness trainers available for assistance. The hotel's dedicated Les Clefs d'Or Concierges can also create tailored excursions and experiences in and around Delhi.

Company :-Brand Talk

User :- Saachi Bhardwaj

Email :

Mobile:- +91 88517626588