Ambassador Of Angola Presents Credentials To Sri Lanka

The Government of the Republic of Angola with the concurrence of the Government of Sri Lanka has appointed Mr. Clemente Pedro Camenha as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Angola to Sri Lanka based in New Delhi.
He has presented credentials to the President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe, on 05 November 2023 at 10.30 a.m. at the President's House, Kandy.
