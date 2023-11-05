               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Ambassador Of Djibouti Presents Credentials To Sri Lanka


11/5/2023 3:05:53 PM

The Government of the Republic of Djibouti with the concurrence of the Government of Sri Lanka has appointed Mr. Isse Abdillahi Assoweh as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Djibouti to Sri Lanka based in New Delhi.

He has presented
credentials to the President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe, on 05 November 2023 at 10.30 a.m. at the President's House, Kandy.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Sri Lanka.

