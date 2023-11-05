Egypt, Venezuela Underline Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- Egypt and Venezuela on Sunday stressed the necessity of reaching a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip in order to protect Palestinians and ensure humanitarian aid access to civilians.

This came during a meeting between Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his visiting Venezuelan counterpart Yvan Pinto, focusing on the latest regional and international developments, particularly the Israeli occupation aggression on Gaza, according to a statement of the Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the Egyptian minister said they had shared the same views on the fact that it is essential to respect international law, principles of a peaceful resolution of conflicts and supporting the self-determination rights of people falling under foreign occupation, it said.

He added that they had also underlined the necessity of political coordination and consultation between both countries in order to push forward developing bilateral relations and broadening the scope of cooperation in all fields. (end)

