Kuwait Mps Underline Gulf Parliament Panel Meeting

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- Two Kuwaiti MPs on Sunday stressed the significance of the 16th meeting of the GCC parliament's committee on parliament coordination and foreign relations, held in the Qatari capital, Doha.

Dr. Mohammad Al-Mehan and Fahad bin Jamea made the remarks to KUNA following the wrapping-up of the Gulf parliamentary meeting.

Al-Mehan said the conferees had explored a host of issues and subjects that are pertinent to the Gulf street, before presenting them to Gulf parliament speakers during their next meeting on Tuesday.

He added that they had emphasized that it is essential for Gulf parliaments to hold coordinating gatherings on the sidelines of international gatherings with a view to ensuring uniform views on various regional and international causes.

For his part, bin Jamea echoed the same opinion that Gulf parliaments need to coordinate stances at world events and occasions. (end)

sss









MENAFN05112023000071011013ID1107375596