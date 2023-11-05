Belgian Min. Calls For Sanctions Against Israel

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- Belgian Minister of Development Cooperation Caroline Gennez Sunday called for sanctions on Israel for imposing collective punishment on Palestinians in Gaza.

Tougher countermeasures must be examined against Israel in response to the violence war in Gaza, she told the Belgian news network VRT.

According to her, Israel is currently violating war and humanitarian law by collectively punishing innocent civilians for the Hamas attack on October 7.

"It is clear that Israel is hard of hearing. Countermeasures should be explored regarding Israeli products and visas of high-ranking individuals," she said.

The Belgian minister also called for an investigation into war crimes by Israel by the International Criminal Court.

Gennez said the situation in Gaza currently is "horrendous, with many innocent civilians and many children suffering inhumanly." (end)

