Heavy Vehicles, Construction, Demolition Banned In Delhi As Air Quality Dips

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- Indian authorities announced on Sunday several actions including banning of construction, demolition and entry of heavy vehicles as air quality in New Delhi remained in آ'Severe+آ' category.

The Indian Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said in a statement that the Sub-Committee for operationalization of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas invoked all actions as envisaged under Stage-IV of GRAP Severe+ Air Quality.

This was decided as Delhiآ's average Air Quality Index clocked 454 on a 500 point scale as per the Central Pollution Control Board today evening. Any reading above 400 is considered dangerous even for the healthy people.

Earlier the sub committee had decided to further monitor the air quality scenario in the capital before invoking stringent and disruptive actions under Stage-IV expecting an improvement in the air quality.

"Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality, and in an effort to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region, the Sub-Committee today has taken the call to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-IV of GRAP آ'Severe+آ' Air Quality today with immediate effect in the entire National Capital Region," the statement said.

In eight-point action plan, the Sub-Committee asked to stop entry of truck traffic into Delhi except for trucks carrying essential commodities or providing essential services. Light commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi except those carrying essential commodities or providing essential services will be banned from entering Delhi.

Diesel operated medium goods vehicles and heavy goods vehicles except those carrying essential commodities or providing essential services will be banned. Ban was also imposed on construction and demolition activities in linear public projects such as highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, power transmission, pipelines etc.

The sub-committee also suggested that the Delhi government may take a decision on discontinuing physical classes and conduct lessons in an online mode. In addition, authorities may take a decision on allowing public, municipal and private offices to work on 50 percent strength and the rest to work from home.

Additional emergency measures including closure of educational institutions and non-emergency commercial activities, permitting running of vehicles on odd-even basis can also be initiated by the Delhi government. The Sub-Committee also appealed cooperation of the citizens in the capital in implementing GRAP.

The authorities also asked children, elderly and those with chronic diseases to avoid outdoor activities and stay indoors. Emissions from vehicles, firecrackers, paddy straw burning from the neighboring states of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, unfavorable meteorological conditions, and other local pollution sources have made New Delhi the worst city in the world in terms of air quality. (end)

atk







