Demonstrations Continue In Europe Calling For Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- Demonstrations condemning Israeli atrocities in Gaza and calling for a ceasefire continued in several European countries on Sunday.
In the Belgian capital Brussels, thousands of people gathered in the centre of the city chanting "Ceasefire now", "Stop Genocide" and "Free, Free Palestine".
Similar demonstrations were held in the Dutch city of Eindohoven and in the Greek capital Athens Sunday afternoon where thousands of people gathered in the centre of the city calling for immediate ceasefire in Gaza. (end)
