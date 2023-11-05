Jordan Deplores Israeli Occupation Min. Over Gaza Nuclear Threat

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- The Jordanian Foreign Ministry on Sunday condemned a provocative statement issued by an Israeli occupation minister about dropping a nuclear bomb on the Gaza Strip.

"Such a statement is deemed a call for genocide and a hate crime that cannot be tolerated," the ministry's spokesperson Sufian Qudah said in a press statement.

He underlined that such a remark represents a flagrant and unacceptable violation of international law and international humanitarian law and a serious escalation that requires the international community to act immediately to address it and confront hate speech.

The Jordanian spokesman called on the international community to force Israel, as the occupying power, to halt its aggression against the Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

On Sunday, Israeli occupation heritage minister Amichay Eliyahu was suspended from government meetings after having been quoted as suggesting dropping a nuclear bomb on the besieged Gaza Strip. (end)

