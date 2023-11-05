Bahrain FM Tackles Gaza Unrest With Jordanian, Portuguese Counterparts

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- Bahrain Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullatif Al-Zayani held a phone call on Sunday with Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates.

The two ministers discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip in light of the continuing escalation and the regional and international efforts to reach a ceasefire, protect civilians, and deliver urgent aid to the Palestinian people.

They stressed the importance of continuing consultation and coordination towards finding a solution to end the dire humanitarian condition in the Gaza Strip and to deal with other regional challenges.

Al-Zayani also made a phone call with Portuguese counterpart Joao Gomes Cravinho and talks focused on the latest developments in Gaza Strip.

The two sides also delved into ways of exerting efforts to end violence and protect civilians, including enabling aid to reach the Palestinians in Gaza. (end)

