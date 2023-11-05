Kuwait's Gaza-Destined Aid Flight Arrives In Egypt

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Mohammad Al-Mutairi

CAIRO, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's 13th air bridge plane loaded with 40 tons of food and medical supplies arrived at Egypt's Al-Arish Airport on Sunday before being delivered to Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Sent by the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS), the flight contains urgent food and medical supplies that are direly needed by Gazans amid their severe woes and sufferings due to the Israeli occupation aggression, KRCS Team Leader Abdulaziz Al-Turaiji said in a remark to KUNA.

He emphasized that it is necessary for everyone to show solidarity with, and support for, the people of Gaza, who have been subject under nonstop bombardments by Israeli occupation aircraft.

In this context, he voiced thanks and gratitude to Egyptian authorities for their great efforts to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian and relief aid to Gazans.

The Kuwaiti humanitarian air bridge, consisting of relief planeloads carrying urgent supplies and medical necessities to the Gaza Strip through Egypt's Rafah Crossing Poing, was launched on October 23.

Overseeing the initiative are the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense, the Air Force, Health Ministry, and contributing to it are Kuwait Red Crescent Society, Kuwait Relief Society and other humanitarian charities.

Israeli occupation has been committing atrocious crimes and launching violent attacks on Gazans since October 7, killing thousands and injuring tens of thousands. (end)

