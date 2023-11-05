Kuwait Denounces Israeli Occupation Min. Remarks Over Gaza Nuclear Threat

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry on Sunday voiced emphatic condemnation of recent remarks made by an Israeli occupation minister regarding dropping a nuclear bomb on the Gaza Strip.
Undoubtedly, these remarks prove that the Israeli occupation and its aggression on the Palestinian people and civilians have reached a serious stage, and its arrogance reached unprecedented brutality, the ministry said in a press release.
It echoed Kuwait's appeal to the international community and the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to halt genocides against the Palestinian people. (end)
