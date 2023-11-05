Global Journalists Council 3Rd Conference In Turkiye Concludes

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Alanya (Antalya) Nov. 5 (Petra) -- The Global Journalists Council concluded its third conference on Saturday with the participation of 250 journalists representing 33 countries, including Jordan.Held in the Turkish city of Alanya, the 4-day conference covered topics, issues, and challenges facing journalism and the media sector, including press freedoms and risks that face journalists in war zones, in addition to the financial challenges facing the sector and digital journalism issues.The closing day included lectures and educational workshops in psychology, journalism, websites, and digital media.At the opening of the International Press Representatives Committee meetings, President of the Global Journalists Council, Mehmet Ali Dim, said that to date, the war on Gaza has targeted 39 journalists who were killed while performing their duty in covering events and conveying the truth."What is happening in Gaza constitutes genocide against the Palestinians, contradicts all humanitarian standards, and violates all United Nations charters in this regard," Dim reiterated.The Global Journalists Council was established in 2019 in Ankara. It includes 66 countries and is concerned with exchanging expertise between journalists around the world.