Pope Francis Calls For Cease-Fire In Gaza

Amman, Nov 5 (Petra) -- Pope Francis on Sunday renewed his call for a cease-fire in Gaza, according to the Vatican News."I implore you to stop, in the name of God ... cease fire," Pope Francis said at the Vatican, ahead of his Angelus prayer."I am still thinking about the serious situation in Palestine (...) where many, many people have lost their lives. For God's sake, please stop," the Pope appealed.