UAE President Instructed To Initiate Gallant Knight 3 Operation To Support Palestinians In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Abu Dhabi, Nov.5 (Petra) -- The President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan instructed to initiate "Gallant Knight 3", a humanitarian operation to support Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.According to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Sheikh Mohamed has instructed the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense to work in close collaboration with the Emirates Red Crescent, the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, the Zayed Charitable Humanitarian Foundation, and other UAE institutions to provide humanitarian support to Palestinian people impacted by the current conflict.Moreover, the UAE President directed that volunteering opportunities be made available for doctors registered with the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, and for volunteers registered with the Emirates Red Crescent and other humanitarian and charitable entities in the UAE.