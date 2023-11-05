Palestinian Students Have Until Current Semester End To Finish Paperwork

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 5 (Petra) --The Higher Education Council made the decision to grant Palestinian students until the end of the current semester to finish their paperwork.In his recent meeting, the council decided that, in light of the current situation, Palestinian students who wish to enroll in Jordanian universities or transfer from Palestinian universities will have until the end of the first semester of the academic year 2023-2024 to have their documents duly certified, a Higher Education Council statement said Sunday.