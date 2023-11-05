               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
PSD Warns Of Unstable Weather Conditions Today


11/5/2023 3:03:39 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Nov. 5 (Petra)-- The Public Security Directorate (PSD) warned of unstable weather conditions today, as a chance of thundershowers in the southern and eastern regions of the Kingdom may take place.
The directorate also called on the public to take the necessary precautions and not hesitate to call 911 in case of emergency.

