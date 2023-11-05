ACUD, Schneider Electric Discuss Cooperation, Investment In NAC

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

A delegation of Schneider Electric company, led by Oliver Blum, Executive Vice President of Energy Management Business Worldwide, visited the Administrative Capital for Urban Development (ACUD) company and met with its Chairperson and Managing Director Khaled Abbas. The meeting focused on the development progress of the New Administrative Capital (NAC) city and the potential cooperation and investment opportunities between the ACUD and Schneider Electric.

Abbas showcased the achievements of the NAC project and expressed the ACUD's readiness to partner with Schneider Electric by presenting the available investment opportunities that would benefit both parties.

The visiting delegation praised the accomplishments of the NAC project in a short time and expressed their interest in exploring cooperation opportunities, as Schneider Electric plans to launch seven new projects in the period between 2023 and 2025.

Abbas also accompanied Oliver Blum and the delegation on an inspection tour of the NAC's landmarks and projects that are relevant to Schneider Electric's field of interest.

ACUD has increased its assets to EGP 255bn, thanks to the government's support and the high construction rates in the project. This attracts international companies to study the opportunities in this mega project.