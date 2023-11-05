China Supports Egypt In Maintaining Its Sovereignty, Security, And Development Interests: Acting Ambassador

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Zhang Tao, the charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Cairo, said that China firmly supports Egypt to follow the path of development that suits its national circumstances, and firmly supports Egypt's efforts to preserve its sovereignty, security and development interests. He also expressed China's keenness to continue intensifying high-level communication, deepening strategic communication, and strengthening mutual support and cooperation on issues related to the core interests and major concerns of both sides. Moreover, he said that China is eager to enhance solidarity and coordination in international and regional affairs, in order to preserve the common interests of the two countries.

Tao added that China appreciates and supports Egypt's positive role in promoting peace and stability in the Middle East, and is keen to foster lasting security, peace and development in the region.

In a press conference, Tao spoke about ways to deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership relations between the two countries, saying that China is ready to work with Egypt to align their development strategies, encourage Chinese companies with potential to invest and do business in Egypt, and welcome more excellent Egyptian products to enter the Chinese market.

He pointed out that China is keen to work with Egypt to properly implement the outcomes of the third session of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. He also said that China is willing to cooperate with Egypt in using Chinese equipment and products to enhance infrastructure construction, and in applying Chinese technologies to boost cooperation in the fields of green hydrogen, wind energy, solar energy, renewable energy, civil aviation, space, agricultural technologies, digital economy, fifth generation network, artificial intelligence, and public health.

Tao confirmed Egypt's success in issuing Panda Bonds in China and the Chinese Development Bank providing loans worth 7bn yuan to the Central Bank of Egypt.

He noted:“I am certain that China will, as usual, support its financial institutions to enhance cooperation with the Egyptian side in the field of investment and financing, in an effort to implement a memorandum of understanding regarding debt swaps for development and providing Egypt with economic and technical support in all forms.”

The China Glass Company, the Suez Canal Economic Zone, and the China-Africa TEDA Investment signed the framework agreement for investment cooperation for the new energy glass production project, which will help Egypt achieve a shift in the energy equation and green and low-carbon development. The Chinese company CSCEC also signed several framework cooperation agreements with the Egyptian Ministry of Civil Aviation regarding the expansion of airports and aircraft hangars, which symbolises the official start of cooperation between the two countries in the field of civil aviation, according to Tao.

China is keen to strengthen cooperation with Egypt in the fields of culture, education, antiquities and tourism, in a way that consolidates the popular foundation for Chinese-Egyptian relations, he pointed out.

He disclosed that 12 public middle schools in Egypt have started teaching the Chinese language, and about 30 Egyptian universities have opened specializations in the Chinese language. He also mentioned that four Confucius Institutes, two Confucius classrooms and two Lu Pen Workshops have been established in Egypt.