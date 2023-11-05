World Governments Summit Organization Launches Report On Achieving Net Zero

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

In conjunction with the UAE's preparations to host COP28, the World Governments Summit (WGS) Organization has launched a report titled“Net Zero: The Countdown Has Begun.” The report explores the challenges of global warming and outlines five key high-impact actions to drive decarbonization efforts.

The report, which was developed in partnership with Arthur D. Little, highlights the scale of the climate emergency and the need for urgent action. It notes that the world has less than 400 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent left to spend until 2050 if it is to meet the 1.5-degree Celsius target.

The report also highlights that 70 countries, which account for 90% of global GDP and 76% of total emissions, have pledged to reach net zero. This suggests that there is a growing global commitment to addressing climate change.

Mohamed Yousef AlSharhan, Managing Director of the World Governments Summit Organization, stressed the importance of partnerships and collaboration in achieving sustainable development goals and accelerating the implementation of solutions to the challenges of climate change. He also emphasized the WGS's commitment to working with its partners to address major environmental challenges and ensure a sustainable environment for future generations.

Commenting on the report, Adnan Merhaba, Partner and Energy and Utilities Practice Lead at Arthur D. Little Middle East, said that now is the time for corporate leaders to deliver on their net zero promises and chart a course for green, sustainable growth. The report aims to support these leaders on that journey.

To support organizations on the decarbonization journey,“Net Zero: The Countdown Has Begun” takes a sector-by-sector approach, unpacking the transformation challenges and opportunities within four key sectors: utilities, industrials, transportation, and oil and gas.

In addition to providing actionable insights into technology choices, leadership, and strategy implementation, the report draws on real-world examples from global companies including ARAMCO, DHL, Shell, Engie, Siemens, and Schneider.

Overall, the report is a valuable resource for organizations that are serious about achieving net zero. It provides a clear and concise overview of the challenges and opportunities ahead, as well as actionable insights and real-world examples from leading companies.