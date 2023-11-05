               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

11 Sri Lankans Stranded In Gaza Strip Return Home Via Egypt


11/5/2023 2:25:41 PM

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Eleven Sri Lankan nationals from two families including two adults and nine children, who were stranded in the Gaza Strip, have safely arrived in Sri Lanka on Sunday, a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.


The ministry said its consular affairs division coordinated the arrangements in collaboration with Sri Lanka missions in Cairo, Ramallah and Tel Aviv.


The entry of the eleven Sri Lankans from the Gaza Strip into Egypt via Rafah Border Crossing was facilitated by the Sri Lankan Embassy in Cairo in coordination with the Egyptian authorities on Nov. 2, said the ministry.


The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it facilitated the arrangements of logistics and air transportation of the returnees with the assistance of the International Organization for Migration.

MENAFN05112023000153011029ID1107375349

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search