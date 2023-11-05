Death Toll In Gaza, West Bank Approaches 10 Thousand Civilians

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 5 (Petra)-- The death toll due to the Israeli aggression on the Gaza strip and the West Bank has reached 9,883, with over 26,000 individuals wounded, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said in an update.The Ministry said in a statement that the number of deaths in the Gaza Strip has reached 9,730, while the death toll in the West Bank also surged to 153 In addition, the ministry said, 25,000 Palestinians have been injured in Gaza, and nearly 2,200 others in the West Bank, WAFA News Agency reported.