Israeli Warplanes Kill 200 Palestinians In The Last Few Hours, Medical Sources Confirm

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Gaza /PNN /

Medical sources in the Gaza Strip said that 200 Palestinian civilians, most of them children and women, were killed in 10 massacres committed by the occupation in the Gaza Strip during the past hours.

Sources at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital indicated that five Palestinians were killed and dozens were wounded following a raid by occupation warplanes, which targeted a house and destroyed other houses in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

The occupation aircraft also targeted a house in the Beit Lahia project in the northern Gaza Strip, killing a

number of civilians and wounding others who arrived at the Indonesian hospital.