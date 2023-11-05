Ministry Of Health In Gaza: 24 Massacres And 243 Martyrs In The Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Gaza /PNN /

In a grim update from the Ministry of Health in Gaza, it has been revealed that in the past 24 hours, the region has witnessed 24 separate massacres, resulting in the tragic loss of 243 lives. This dire news is a continuation of the ongoing conflict in Gaza, which has now persisted for 30 days.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Health also underscored the harrowing toll the war has taken on Gaza's healthcare infrastructure. The region's hospitals are facing an overwhelming crisis, as they are entirely incapable of providing adequate health services. The situation is dire, with only a few hours left for these facilities to continue offering any semblance of medical aid to the population.

The cumulative number of lives lost during the course of this conflict is staggering, as the spokesperson revealed that since the start of the war on Gaza, a total of 9,770 individuals have been martyred. This devastating figure includes 4,800 children and 2,550 women.

As the people of Gaza continue to endure the horrors of war, the Ministry of Health has appealed to all concerned parties to ensure the provision of safe passages for the flow of essential humanitarian aid, including fuel.

However, they emphasized that, contrary to claims of safe passages, no such routes exist, and this notion is being used as a false pretext by the occupying forces to further encroach upon and attack the Palestinian population. The situation remains bleak, with innocent lives at risk every moment.