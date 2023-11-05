Hundreds Demonstrate Against High Rents In Zurich

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The demonstrators marched peacefully from Turbinenplatz to Helvetiaplatz. Various speeches denounced the housing shortage and rents with high profits - as well as capitalism in general.

There was no major damage to property or attacks on the police. The demonstrators only symbolically smashed a "rent shark" they had brought with them.

+ 'Myth' of spiking Swiss rents comes under scrutiny

The police limited themselves to cordoning off the streets in the direction of the railway station and allowed the authorised demonstration to proceed through districts 4 and 5. It lasted a good three hours and broke up at Helvetiaplatz at around 6pm. Traffic and various bus and tram lines were disrupted for a long time.

Several flares were set off during the rally. The anger was directed against capitalism, and the demonstrators also chanted slogans against the police. Several floats and tractors were also present.

On large banners, the demonstrators demanded housing for all and the destruction of capitalism. Expensive rental properties were spray-painted along the route.





