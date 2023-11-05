               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Hostage Freed 18 Hours After Gunman Broke Into Hamburg Airport


11/5/2023 2:03:45 PM

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) The armed man breaking into the premises of the Hamburg Airport on Saturday has been detained, and his daughter was freed from his vehicle, Germany's Hamburg police said on Sunday afternoon.

On social media platforms, local police said the man was detained without resistance and his 4-year-old daughter seemed to be unharmed after 18 hours' confinement.

On Saturday evening, while the man broke into the premises of the airport with his daughter, he fired two gunshots into the sky.

With the police carrying out operations at the airport, all flights from and into Hamburg Airport had been canceled.

The airport said on Sunday afternoon that it is making preparation for a resume of flight operations. The case is under investigation by local police. ■

Author
  • Famagusta Gazette

MENAFN05112023006374013804ID1107375226

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search