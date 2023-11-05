Amir, French FM Discuss Palestine Situation

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met at his Amiri Diwan office on Sunday morning with the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic Catherine Colonna, and her accompanying delegation, on the occasion of her visit to the country.

The meeting discussed the situation in the Palestinian territories and the most prominent regional and international developments, in addition to bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and ways of developing them.

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani attended the meeting.

MENAFN05112023000067011011ID1107375225