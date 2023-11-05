Occupation Forces Arrest 46 Palestinians In West Bank

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Israeli occupation forces launched a large-scale arrest campaign in the occupied West Bank on Sunday.

According to Palestinian news agency (WAFA), the occupation forces detained at least 46 Palestinians, including 14 Palestinians in Ramallah, nine in Jenin, and five others in Nablus and Jerusalem, including a freed prisoner, after raiding and searching their houses.

The occupation forces also detained 14 Palestinians, including 10 workers from Gaza Strip, in Hebron, in addition to four Palestinians, including a freed prisoner, in Bethlehem, Tulkarm and Tubas.

Different parts of the occupied Jerusalem and West Bank are subjected to daily arrests and incursions by the Israeli occupation forces who often clash with the Palestinians and fire live and rubber bullets and poisonous gas bombs. The pace of the occupation's assaults increased in conjunction with the unprecedent brutal Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, which left thousands martyred and injured, mostly children and women. (QNA)

