Having A 'Furry Friend' Can Cost You ₹10,000 In This Bengaluru Apartment. Know Why

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Pet-parents living in a Bengaluru apartment have been, reportedly, asked to pay a registration fee of ₹10,000 in the name of 'pet maintenance'.The Resident Welfare Association (RWA) of Ittina Mahavir apartment in the Electronic City issued a notice asking its residents to pay a refundable amount of ₹10,000 as registeration fee for keeping pets. In its notice, the RWA said that the pet maintenance charge will be used to treat the victims of dog bites and for other pet-maintenance related work in the residential area, according to a Times of India report.

The report says that the apartment has more than 1,000 flats. Out of them around 100 residents own a pet.

According to media reports, the deadline of payment of maintenance fee is fixe as November 15. If residents fail to to submit the payment on time, they will be fined with ₹100 on a daily basis from November 16 since the matter came into limelight, several social media users have expressed their concern and anger over the order. Some even called it against the law.

“World is made of protons, electrons, neutrons and morons,” wrote one social media user on X (formerly Twitter).“10000 is more than enough for treatment of dog bite case. And if that 10000 exhaust then collect another 10k from all dog owners... After dog bite if person get rabies that is other scenario,” commented another user.

“This rule by the RWA is illegal and unlawful. The association president and office bearers should be booked for such rules & made to retract the rule and refund any money collected with interest,” responded another X user on the news.

There has been a huge debate on the careless behaviour of pet parents that become a cause of trouble for neighbours and fellow residents. There were also many people who voiced their support for the decision and demanded more such norms in metro cities like Pune and Mumbai

