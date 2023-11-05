Only CNG, EV, BS VI Compliant Cars Allowed In Delhi As Air Quality Worsens

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Only those vehicles compliant of the Bharat Stage VI emission norms, along with those plying on compressed natural gas (CNG) and electric batteries, will be allowed to enter Delhi from other states, as per an official order issued on November 5.The entry of polluting trucks and commercial four-wheelers have been banned in the national capital, the order added norms have come into immediate effect as the government has decided to implement stage-IV measures of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The GRAP comprises of a set of measures that are to be adopted in cases of worsening air quality. The measures have been drafted by the Centre's Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).Also Read: Delhi-NCR sees fresh curbs as air pollution hits 'severe' levels, 50% staff ordered to work from homeExciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!Delhi has been reeling under 'poor' to 'severe' AQI since October-end. As of 4:30 pm on November 5, the air quality in the national capital was categorised as 'severe' by the Central Pollution Control Board from the ban on entry of polluting vehicles, the 8-point action plan under stage IV of GRAP includes a ban on construction and demolition activities in the national capital, including those related to construction of flyovers, bridges and roads norms also mandate work-from-home for 50 percent of staff in government and private offices measures also mandate the governments of Delhi and states with parts of the national capital region (NCR) to decide on discontinuing offline school classes even for students in VI-IX and XI grades. Primary schools for children till fifth grade have already been shut till November 10, in view of the hazardous air quality.

