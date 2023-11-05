Earthquake Today: 3.1 Magnitude Quake Strikes Manipur

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on Richter scale struck Manipur on Sunday evening.\"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 05-11-2023, 17:42:04 IST, Lat: 24.23 & Long: 93.73, Depth: 30 Km ,Location: Churachandpur, Manipur,\" posted NCS_Earthquake on X on Sunday earthquake of magnitude 3.1 jolted Manipur's Churachandpur on Sunday evening. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NSC), the earthquake struck the place at 5:42 pm on Sunday in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 jolted Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya at 1 am, reported ANI citng NSC report.
The NCS further said that the epicentre of the quake was 215 km north of Ayodhya at a depth of 10 km.\"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on May 11, 2023, 01:07:22 IST, Lat: 28.73 & Long: 82.26, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 215km N of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh,\" it said on Friday, tremors were felt in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and some other parts of north India as earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Nepal.
