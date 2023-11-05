Israel-Hamas War Update: Israel Cuts Off Internet, Telecommunications Services In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Israel has again cut internet and phone lines in the Gaza Strip on Sunday night for the third time since the beginning of the Israe-Hamas war, reported Paris based-Agence France-Presse(AFP) referring to telecoms firm Paltel's statement war LIVE Updates\"We regret to announce the complete shutdown of communications and internet services in Gaza after the Israeli side disconnected the servers,\" Paltel said in a statement Read: Israel-Hamas War Day 30: Over 50 killed in Gaza camp, Arab leaders push for ceasefire, Blinken says counterproductiveAnother confirmation about the internet collapse was given by an internet access advocacy group NetBlocks. It reported a“new collapse in connectivity” across the besieged enclave, reported news agency Associated Press first Gaza outage lasted for 36 hours, and the second one for a few hours. Soon after the blackout, UN Palestinian refugee agency told the Associated Press that they have lost communication with the vast majority of the UNRWA team members Read: 'A child killed every 10 minutes in Gaza': Israel-Hamas war kills nearly 10,000 PalestiniansA few moments after the blackout, the Israeli army launched an intense bombardment on Gaza City and other nearby zones in the north of the enclave. The power explosions due to bombardment were so powerful they could be heard in Rafah in the far south of the Palestinian territory, reported an AFP journalist present on the scene in the day, Israeli warplanes struck two refugee camps in the Gaza Strip. The air strike killedat least 53 people and wounded around dozens, according to health officials strikes came as Israel said it would press on with its offensive to crush the territory's Hamas rulers, despite U.S. appeals for a pause to get aid to desperate civilians calls for humanitarian pause, Israel has rejected the idea of halting its offensive. According to Gaza's Health Ministry, more than 9,700 Palestinians have been killed in the territory in nearly a month of war. The death toll is likely to rise in the coming days as Israel intensifies its ground attack.

