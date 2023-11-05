Throwback To When Deepika Padukone Stunned In Red Louis Vuitton Gown [PICTURES]

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Deepika Padukone is famous for her glam red carpet looks. Today, we are taking trip down memory lane to her Red carpet look at Cannes 2022 in a bold red Louis Vuitton gown. Check out her pictures

With this barely there straps and a plunging neckline, this red gown was a sight to behold in the French city of Cannes

It would be a mistake to not speak about this statement cartier diamond neckpiece that makes the whole ensemble unique

Her glam makeup, with shimmery eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, bold mascara laden eyes, blushed and highlighted cheeks completed her look

The Peplum top and voluminous flared skirt that gave the vibe of a gown accentuated her figure in the best possible way

Her hair was tied in an experimental ponytail. Deepika Padukone was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan in an extended cameo, she will be seen next in 'Fighter' alongside Hrithik Roshan

Posing beside the French Riveira in the city of Cannes, Deepika Padukone was a sight to behold in this Red Louis Vuitton dress