Karnataka Home Minister Assures Uninterrupted Implementation Of Guarantee Schemes Amid Financial Challenges

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Additionally, Dr. Parameshwar addressed the need to swiftly fill vacancies within the state police department. He assured that all vacant positions would be filled within the next two years, highlighting the importance of addressing understaffing in police stations. He referred to the recent promotions within the department, including the promotion of 600 Assistant Sub-Inspectors to Inspectors.

Notably, the state plans to appoint two Additional Superintendents of Police (ASPs) per district, with one overseeing the crime branch and the other responsible for law and order, a move aimed at improving law enforcement in the state. However, Dr. Parameshwar also pointed out the substantial backlog in police recruitment over the past four years, leading to 20,000 unfilled positions and the need to address retirements, with approximately 4,000 officers retiring annually.