Espresso To Endurance: Science Behind Coffee's Surprising Benefits

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A start to daily morning activities without coffee is impossible for many. Drinking coffee has it's share of benefits. Let's know why coffee has become such an important drink in our daily lives
The Caffeine in coffee is a natural stimulant helps combat alertness and fatigue by blocking adenosine which is responsible for promoting sleep
It enhances cognitive functions like memory, mood and concentration. it helps one stay focussed and alert
Coffee is a very important source of anti-oxidants, It helps protect cells that has been damaged by free radicals
Regular, moderate consumption of coffee is medically associated with the reduced risk of certain diseases like
Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, type 2 diabetes, and some types of cancer
