ODI World Cup 2023: India Off To A Flying Start, Proteas Work Their Way Through Key Breakthroughs

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Indian cricket team has gotten off to a sizzling start in the most important game of the ODI World Cup 2023 so far. India and South Africa are the only teams that are playing extraordinary cricket so far in the World Cup. Both teams are also the only teams that have qualified for the semi-finals as of today.



Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India. Rohit Sharma gave the perfect start to the Indian cricket team by taking on Marco Jansen. Shubman Gill played carefully throughout the power play. While Rohit Sharma scored runs quickly.



However, the aggressive playing style comes with its own set of risks. Rohit Sharma while trying to score a boundary got out for 40 runs from 26 balls with a strike rate of 166.67. Shubman Gill was also out for 23 runs from 24 balls. Keshav Maharaj's bowl saw a massive turn that deceived Shubman Gill.





Indian spinners will also like what they witnessed through Keshav Maharaj. Virat Kohli has settled and is in his 40s. Virat Kohli has also done quite well. While Shreyas Iyer is also trying to settle at the crease but is struggling so far. He has been unable to play decent against spin.