ODI World Cup 2023: India's Calculated And Tactical Batting Helps In Survival Amidst Tough Batting Conditions

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Indian cricket team has done exceptionally well in the first inning to survive in the spin-friendly Eden Gardens. Virat Kohli played a phenomenal inning on his birthday to mark his birthday. Overall, the Indian batting lineup sustained the pressure well against the Proteas.



Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first at the Eden Gardens. The Indian captain gave a strong start to the Indian team by playing aggressively and taking on Marco Jansen. The South African bowler lost his cool as well looking at the beating at the hands of Rohit Sharma.

India scored 91 runs in 10 overs to lodge a strong power play. Rohit Sharma was dismissed with 40 runs from 24 balls while Shubman Gill put up 23 runs from 24 balls. The onset of Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer brought greater fortunes to the Indian batting lineup. The duo soaked the pressure of the spinners who had help from the surface.

Shreyas Iyer went on to score 77 runs from 87 balls. The Indians have more reasons to be proud of Virat Kohli as the Indian international scored his 49th century equalling the record of Sachin Tendulkar with the most hundreds in ODI cricket. His 35th birthday has brought incredible fortunes for the Indian international. India posted 326 runs with a loss of five wickets.