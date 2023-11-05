               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Orry Hang Out At A Restaurant In Bandra


11/5/2023 2:00:16 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Actress Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, and singer Orry are known to be best of friends and are often seen hanging out.



On Sunday, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, and Orry were spotted visiting a restaurant and hanging out in Bandra.

For the get-together, Suhana Khan opted for a Bodycon slim-fit pink cut-sleeves dress and paired it with a pink handbag.

Ananya Panday wore a multi-coloured cut-sleeves mid-dress. She completed her look with a nude colour handbag.

Orry kept it casual as he wore a white and black sweatshirt, ripped light blue jeans, and a pair of Crocs.



Suhana arrived in her white Mercedes car with security. She looked stunning but di not wait to pose for the paparazzi.

