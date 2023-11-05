India Vs South Africa: Over 55,000 Fans Sing Vande Mataram, Light Show Illuminates Eden Gardens (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a captivating display of national fervour and sporting enthusiasm, the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 witnessed an extraordinary scene at Kolkata's historic Eden Gardens during the face-off between India and South Africa on Sunday. As the match unfolded in the South African innings, chasing a target of 327, the stadium, brimming with over 55,000 passionate fans, became the epicenter of a mesmerizing light show accompanied by the unified chorus of the patriotic song 'Ma Tujhe Salam - Vande Mataram'. India secured a win after bundling the Proteas for 83 in 27.1 overs, giving the Men in Blue a massive 243-run victory. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja bagged a 5-wicket haul, with Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav picking up two wickets each.

The iconic Eden Gardens, which witness Indian batting legend Virat Kohli equal the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI centuries, became a canvas of lights that danced in synchrony with the ardent rendition of the patriotic song by the spirited fans. The electrifying atmosphere not only heightened the excitement of the game but also encapsulated the deep-seated patriotic emotions that resonate throughout the nation during such monumental sporting events.

The visual spectacle, illuminated by a vibrant display of lights, painted an awe-inspiring scene against the evening sky, creating a pulsating ambience in the stadium. The harmonious rendition of 'Ma Tujhe Salam - Vande Mataram' amplified the already charged atmosphere, showcasing the unity and love for the country among the diverse fanbase present at the stadium.

Also read:

Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar: Over 4.3 crore fans witness King's 49th ODI ton on 35th birthday (WATCH)

The unity in diversity was palpable as fans, regardless of their backgrounds or differences, came together to celebrate their shared pride and love for the nation. The collective singing and the symphony of lights offered a heartwarming moment that transcended the boundaries of sports, highlighting the unifying power of patriotism and the love for cricket in India.

The profound display was not just a mere spectacle; it was a testimony to the unbreakable bond between cricket, the spirit of the game, and the fervent patriotism that courses through the veins of every Indian. It represented a moment where the love for the sport seamlessly merged with the love for the nation, showcasing the profound emotions and sentiments that cricket evokes in the hearts of millions across the country.

Also read:

Inked devotion! Ardent fan celebrates 'King' Virat Kohli's 35th birthday with 17th tattoo ( WATCH)

Earlier today,

Virat Kohli, celebrating his 35th birthday, equaled a monumental record by scoring his 49th ODI century. The Indian batter's unbeaten 101 off 121 deliveries placed him alongside the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who also boasts 49 ODI centuries.

Partnering with Shreyas Iyer, Kohli led a formidable 134-run alliance, propelling India to a commanding total of 326 for five. Iyer's impressive 77 off 87 deliveries complemented Kohli's century as the duo aggressively attacked and dominated the Proteas' bowling attack.

Ravindra Jadeja's brisk unbeaten 29 runs from 15 balls in the later stages of the innings further boosted India's total, guiding the team to a substantial score.

The Indian team initiated their innings with an effective start led by openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. Rohit's aggressive batting, contributing 40 runs from just 24 deliveries, alongside Gill's 23, formed a solid 62-run opening partnership after India won the toss and elected to bat. Rohit's early onslaught saw India quickly reach 50 runs in a mere 4.3 overs, with the skipper smashing two sixes and six boundaries during his entertaining innings.