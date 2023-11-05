Istanbul's Drinking Water Reserves At Lowest Level In 11 Years

(MENAFN- AzerNews) This year, as a result of decreased rainfall in Istanbul, the
occupancy rate of three of the ten basins supplying the city with
drinking water has dropped by 3 per cent and the remaining seven by
20 per cent, Azernews reports.
According to the report, the reason for the situation is that
the city is experiencing one of the biggest droughts in recent
years, rainfall has been below average for many years and
temperatures have exceeded the climatic norm.
According to the Istanbul Water Supply and Sewerage Authority
(İSKI), Büyükçekmece Lake, one of the city's main reservoirs, has
also been severely affected by the drought. Thus, the lake's water
volume, which stood at 46.64 per cent in the same period last year,
has dropped to 3.97 per cent this year. This is the lowest figure
in the last 11 years.
In view of the situation, experts advise Istanbul residents to
save water and reduce their daily water consumption by three
times.
