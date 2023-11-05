Azerbaijan Is Represented At 6Th China International Import Expo

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On November 5, the 6th China International Import Expo kicked off in Shanghai, a major financial and business centre of China. The exhibition, held under the initiative and patronage of President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China (PRC), is aimed at promoting the penetration of foreign goods and services into the Chinese market. Organised by China's Ministry of Commerce, Shanghai Municipality and the China International Import Expo Bureau, the exhibition was attended by 3,400 exhibitors from 154 countries and international organisations, including 289 Global Fortune 500 companies, Azernews reports.

About 410,000 professional visitors registered for the exhibition. In addition to the national booths of more than 70 countries, the Shanghai Expo also features business pavilions of companies from various fields. More than 400 products, technologies and services will be presented to the public for the first time during the expo, which runs until 10 November.

Li Qiang, President of the State Council of China (Premier), addressed the opening ceremony, which was attended by prime ministers of several countries and high-ranking officials, and spoke about the exhibition's role in promoting trade and economic relations between China. and foreign countries.

A delegation comprising heads of state institutions headed by Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, co-chairman of the Azerbaijan-China Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, is taking part in the exhibition.

With the support of the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and the Trade Mission in China, which are permanent participants of the China International Import Expo, as well as the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) organisation, single-country and commercial stands are functioning on the territory.

The first stand presents Azerbaijan's achievements and prospects in tourism, innovation, green energy, industry, agriculture, culture and carpet weaving, as well as the favourable business and investment environment created in our country, including potential investment projects.

The "Made in Azerbaijan" stand presents wine brands, other alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, confectionery, nuts, pomegranate juice, jam and other products manufactured by Azerbaijani companies. The visitors are presented with catalogues of Azerbaijani products, tasting of the products is held.

Special places are reserved for bilateral meetings at the stand, where Azerbaijani businessmen can hold meetings with colleagues from foreign countries and discuss export of products.

AZPROMO, the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) are also presented at the stand, and visitors are provided with relevant materials on the support provided to entrepreneurs in our country and the favourable business and investment environment created.

It should be noted that China International Import Expo, held since 2018, is the only country-level import exhibition in the world. In the past few decades, China's socio-economic development has been accompanied by the growth of people's material income.

The size of the middle class population, which has reached 400 million, has increased the need for better quality and wider variety of goods and services in the country, in other words, imports. The Shanghai Expo also serves to realise this import plan of China.