Azerbaijan Is Represented At 6Th China International Import Expo

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On November 5, the 6th China International Import Expo kicked
off in Shanghai, a major financial and business centre of China.
The exhibition, held under the initiative and patronage of
President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China (PRC), is
aimed at promoting the penetration of foreign goods and services
into the Chinese market. Organised by China's Ministry of Commerce,
Shanghai Municipality and the China International Import Expo
Bureau, the exhibition was attended by 3,400 exhibitors from 154
countries and international organisations, including 289 Global
Fortune 500 companies, Azernews reports.
About 410,000 professional visitors registered for the
exhibition. In addition to the national booths of more than 70
countries, the Shanghai Expo also features business pavilions of
companies from various fields. More than 400 products, technologies
and services will be presented to the public for the first time
during the expo, which runs until 10 November.
Li Qiang, President of the State Council of China (Premier),
addressed the opening ceremony, which was attended by prime
ministers of several countries and high-ranking officials, and
spoke about the exhibition's role in promoting trade and economic
relations between China. and foreign countries.
A delegation comprising heads of state institutions headed by
Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, co-chairman
of the Azerbaijan-China Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and
Economic Cooperation, is taking part in the exhibition.
With the support of the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and
the Trade Mission in China, which are permanent participants of the
China International Import Expo, as well as the Export and
Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) organisation, single-country
and commercial stands are functioning on the territory.
The first stand presents Azerbaijan's achievements and prospects
in tourism, innovation, green energy, industry, agriculture,
culture and carpet weaving, as well as the favourable business and
investment environment created in our country, including potential
investment projects.
The "Made in Azerbaijan" stand presents wine brands, other
alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, confectionery, nuts,
pomegranate juice, jam and other products manufactured by
Azerbaijani companies. The visitors are presented with catalogues
of Azerbaijani products, tasting of the products is held.
Special places are reserved for bilateral meetings at the stand,
where Azerbaijani businessmen can hold meetings with colleagues
from foreign countries and discuss export of products.
AZPROMO, the Small and Medium Business Development Agency
(KOBIA) are also presented at the stand, and visitors are provided
with relevant materials on the support provided to entrepreneurs in
our country and the favourable business and investment environment
created.
It should be noted that China International Import Expo, held
since 2018, is the only country-level import exhibition in the
world. In the past few decades, China's socio-economic development
has been accompanied by the growth of people's material income.
The size of the middle class population, which has reached 400
million, has increased the need for better quality and wider
variety of goods and services in the country, in other words,
imports. The Shanghai Expo also serves to realise this import plan
of China.
MENAFN05112023000195011045ID1107375068
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.